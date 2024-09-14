HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

