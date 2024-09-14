HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 406 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Camtek by 24,285.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

