Head-To-Head Survey: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap mining companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -103.75%

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Augusta Gold and NioCorp Developments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -4.81 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.65

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NioCorp Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Augusta Gold and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 394.19%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

