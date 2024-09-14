Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.48

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 794620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

