Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,965,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heartland Express Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $16.29.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.