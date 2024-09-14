Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

