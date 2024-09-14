Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.73) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HILS
Hill & Smith Stock Up 0.5 %
Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 4,787.23%.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.