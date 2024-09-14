Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.73) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,574 ($20.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,330 ($30.47). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,170.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 4,787.23%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

