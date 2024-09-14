Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SMCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

