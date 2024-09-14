Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.