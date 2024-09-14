hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Insider Purchases A$98,473.16 in Stock

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Inese Kingsmill bought 70,844 shares of hipages Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$98,473.16 ($65,648.77).

hipages Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get hipages Group alerts:

hipages Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hipages Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online tradie marketplace and software as a service (SaaS) provider in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers hipages, an online tradie marketplace that provides local tradies with job leads and grow their business; and Builderscrack, an online home repair and renovation marketplace that enables homeowners to connect with local tradies.

Receive News & Ratings for hipages Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hipages Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.