Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNST. Northland Securities began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Honest to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Honest stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $34,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $323,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $34,993.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $968,480. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

