Horizen Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.61 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00013622 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050845 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,430,225 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

