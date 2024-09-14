Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 5,171,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,033. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

