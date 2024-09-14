Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

HST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 5,171,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

