Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

