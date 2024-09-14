HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HP by 85.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.