Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

