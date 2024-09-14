Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $321.56 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.