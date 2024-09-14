Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $395.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.86. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

