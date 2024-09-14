Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $324,978.33

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $324,978.33 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

