Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.