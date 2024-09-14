Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 17,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,003. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

