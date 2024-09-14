iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

NASDAQ AILE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iLearningEngines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

