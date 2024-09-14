Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 3,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $46.52 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.