Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

