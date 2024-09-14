Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.14

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as high as C$9.78. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 529,400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

