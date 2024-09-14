Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, an increase of 1,727.8% from the August 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 67.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Shares of LUCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 268,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Innovative Eyewear has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 128.67% and a negative net margin of 513.65%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

