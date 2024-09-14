Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 437,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 213,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 154.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 1,084,341 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

