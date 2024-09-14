Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
