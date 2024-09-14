Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases A$20,003.70 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Regan Passlow bought 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$20,003.70 ($13,335.80).
Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Teaminvest Private Group
