Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$497,700.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, TELUS Corporation acquired 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$500,230.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$486,600.00.

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation bought 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.96 per share, with a total value of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation acquired 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation acquired 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation purchased 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.56.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

