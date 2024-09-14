Insider Buying: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Buys $6,195,000.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Transocean Stock Down 0.5 %
Transocean stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
