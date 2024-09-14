Insider Buying: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Buys $6,195,000.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transocean Stock Down 0.5 %

Transocean stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after buying an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Transocean by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,941,000 after buying an additional 5,168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $16,179,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.