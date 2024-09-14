Insider Buying: TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) CEO Acquires 7,520 Shares of Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

