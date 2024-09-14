Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 1,738 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

AKRO stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

