Insider Selling: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Director Sells $58,350.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 276.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

