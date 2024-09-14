Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LMND opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

