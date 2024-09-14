Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $154,008.40 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NYSE NPWR opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPWR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

