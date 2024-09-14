Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Sells C$91,498.62 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$91,498.62.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

