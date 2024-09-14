Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Sells 20,002 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

