Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

PBF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,607,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,087,500 shares of company stock valued at $111,058,614 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.