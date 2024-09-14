Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

