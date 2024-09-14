Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

