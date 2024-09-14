Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 190.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates comprises 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $263.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $268.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

