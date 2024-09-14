Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $694,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
