Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after buying an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.75 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

