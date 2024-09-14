Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $411.04 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

