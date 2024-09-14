Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,974,000 after buying an additional 107,993 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,852,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

