Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 3.5 %

COLB stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

