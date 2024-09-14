Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $197.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Leerink Partners from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INSP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.85.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.