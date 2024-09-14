Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

