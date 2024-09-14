Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance
Shares of ILAG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70.
Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile
