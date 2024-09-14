Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ILAG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

